Calling all Cocktail Lovers

Find the beverage for what ails you as we search for Berwyn’s Best Cocktail! While there is some debate about when exactly the term “cocktail” was coined, the distinctly American term was in usage by the early 19th century. For the past two centuries, mixologists have stretched the limits of our palates with inventive concoctions ranging from simple to complex. Whether you like yours sweet, strong, sour, or smoky, there’s one for every taste. As such, the BDC is on a quest to find which local establishments make the best cocktails in our latest edition of Berwyn’s Best. Berwyn’s Best Cocktail Contest takes place in two rounds. Round 1 is a multiple choice poll that asks the public to select up to five of their favorite Berwyn establishments that serve cocktails on the menu. The poll is open until Tuesday, September 20 at 5:00PM. The five most popular businesses advance to the second round. In Round 2, the Top 5 will identify their favorite specialty cocktail that will be used in a second round of voting. Round 2 will bring together a group of local judges for a single taste-test event to compare each cocktail side-by-side. Their scores along with another public poll vote will determine the cocktail that can proclaim itself as “Berwyn’s Best.” “Berwyn’s Best” is a promotional program managed by the Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC). Look for additional Berwyn’s Best programming to sample all of the fantastic cuisine in our community. Online poll can be accessed at: http://bit.ly/BerwynBestCocktail16.