Chevrolet Introduces 2018 Equinox

PHOTO CAPTION 1

Chevrolet introduces the 2018 Equinox compact SUV Thursday, September 22, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Equinox’s new exterior design is influenced by extensive aero development in the wind tunnel. A range of three turbocharged engines – including the segment’s first turbo-diesel in North America – provide performance, efficiency and capability options. The 2018 Equinox goes on sale in the first quarter of 2017. (Photo by Steve Fecht for Chevrolet)

PHOTO CAPTION 2

General Motors President North America and Global Chevrolet Brand Chief Alan Batey introduces the 2018 Equinox compact SUV Thursday, September 22, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Equinox’s new exterior design is influenced by extensive aero development in the wind tunnel. Three turbocharged engine options – including the segment’s first turbo-diesel in North America – provide performance, efficiency and capability options. The 2018 Equinox goes on sale in the first quarter of 2017. (Photo by Brian Kersey for Chevrolet)

PHOTO CAPTION 3

Chevrolet introduces the 2018 Equinox compact SUV Thursday, September 22, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Equinox’s new exterior design is influenced by extensive aero development in the wind tunnel. A range of three turbocharged engines – including the segment’s first turbo-diesel in North America – provide performance, efficiency and capability options. The 2018 Equinox goes on sale in the first quarter of 2017. (Photo by Brian Kersey for Chevrolet)

PHOTO CAPTION 4

Media get a closer look at the 2018 Equinox compact SUV at its reveal Thursday, September 22, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Equinox’s new exterior design is influenced by extensive aero development in the wind tunnel. Three turbocharged engine options – including the segment’s first turbo-diesel in North America – provide performance, efficiency and capability options. The 2018 Equinox goes on sale in the first quarter of 2017. (Photo by Brian Kersey for Chevrolet)