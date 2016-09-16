City Small Business Center is ‘On the Road’ to Copernicus Center

The City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) through the Small Business Center (SBC) heads to Copernicus Center on Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2016 for the 4th Small Business Center ‘On the Road’ expo. Free resources will be available to entrepreneurs and consumers during the expo. More than 40 government and non-profit agencies will attend the expo for business owners and entrepreneurs to consult, network and gather information and expert advice on topics such as licensing, financing and business planning. The expo is part of the Mayor’s agenda to support neighborhood businesses and economic development. Each expo offers business consultants from the (SBC) to help attendees apply or renew a business license. To register for an expo or for more information, visit www.chismallbizexpo.com, call (312) 744-2086 or email BACPoutreach@cityofchicago.org. For more information about the City of Chicago’s Small Business Center visit www.cityofchicago.org/sbc.