CPS Provides Additional $5.7 Million to Schools with Declining Enrollment

Chicago Public Schools announced that the District will be providing some schools that experienced steeper than expected enrollment drops with an additional $5.7 million in program support to help protect classroom learning and continue the remarkable academic gains that students across every neighborhood are making. The additional program support comes on top of program support distributed earlier this fall, and schools can continue to appeal for additional program support so that they can meet students’ critical academic needs. CPS is rolling out the initial additional investments to school principals, in conjunction with annual 10thday enrollment adjustments, but the funding appeals process will continue and focus on meeting critical academic programming needs. Overall, preliminary 10th day enrollment rates show a 13,804-student decline in the District’s total enrollment from last year.

Enrollment numbers for pre-K programs and contract/ALOP schools will be released after the 20th day of school. Based on enrollment changes at the individual school level, 195 schools will gain $20 million in funding and 306 schools will see reductions of $44.9 million in funding. The $5.7 million in program support was distributed to 55 schools based on a process that evaluated whether schools had significantly steeper than expected declines or whether their enrollment declines would prevent them from offering critical academic programming. Staff who are impacted by the steeper-than-expected enrollment declines will receive notices on the 20th day of school, as required by statute. The District’s overall enrollment will also be finalized using enrollment from the 20th day of school, which is Oct. 3.