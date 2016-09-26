Guzzardi to Launch Tuition Free Illinois

State Representative Will Guzzardi announced on Thursday the launch of Tuition Free Illinois, a new, coalition-driven initiative to make community colleges and public universities free for all in-state students in Illinois. “Higher education in Illinois is in danger of extinction,” said Rep. Guzzardi. “Because of the state budget crisis, we’re seeing declining student enrollment and an exodus of respected professors. Meanwhile, high tuition is crushing families with debt or keeping them out of higher education altogether.” The budget stalemate in Springfield has hit universities and community colleges hard, with some potentially facing mid-year closure this year if the budget crisis is not resolved. Public confidence is also faltering. Last year, more than 16,000 students left Illinois for public universities in other states, while only 2,000 came to Illinois from elsewhere. Enrollment declined sharply at the campuses in greatest peril. Eastern Illinois University, for instance, saw freshman enrollment decrease by a staggering 25.2 percent from 2015.

“Tuition at Illinois public institutions is out of reach for too many families,” said Jack McNeil, president of the College Democrats of Illinois, a TFI partner organization. McNeil noted that tuition for in-state students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign costs more than $60,000 for four years — not counting room, board, books, and other expenses. As a result, he said, many students choose not to pursue college, while others end up saddled with tens of thousands in debt. “College debt is a tremendous drain on the next generation of young people,” said Christian Diaz, executive director of Chicago Votes, a youth-led democracy organization that is participating in TFI. “Debt prevents us from making major investments like buying homes and cars, starting new businesses, or saving for retirement. That money just goes to pay our loans instead.” To cover the cost, Tuition Free Illinois will advance a menu of progressive revenue options, including a Wisconsin-style progressive tax structure that could generate more than $10 billion in new revenue. Rep. Guzzardi also said a combination of a “millionaire’s surcharge” (as approved by 64 percent of voters in 2014) and the closure of a few corporate tax loopholes could generate more than the needed $2 billion. “Illinois is a wealthy state,” said Brianna Tong of Chicago Student Action, another TFI partner. “If profitable corporations and the extremely wealthy paid their fair share in taxes, like the rest of us do, we could easily provide free in-state tuition and other vital services our communities need.” Tuition Free Illinois will begin its campaign with a launch event on October 7 at 7pm at Harold Washington College.