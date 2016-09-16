Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Assists Veterans impacted by ITT Technical Institute Closing

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA)-Veterans Education and Training Section (State Approving Agency) took immediate action to assist Illinois Veterans impacted in their educational endeavors due to the closing of the ITT Technical Institute. “Our number one priority is the welfare of our Illinois Heroes and their families. When we received word of the closing of ITT Technical Institute, we contacted all veterans enrolled in that school to assist them to continue their education,” said Erica Jeffries, Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Seventy-eight Illinois Veterans were enrolled with ITT Technical Institute, 13 were scheduled to graduate on September 4, 2016 and two veterans were to start classes on September 6, 2016. The additional 63 student veterans had their studies disrupted. Dan Wellman, Administrator for the IDVA Veterans Education and Training Section, contacted all the student veterans to answer questions, offer additional information about continuing their education, retrieving student records and more. “As fellow veterans, we encourage all veterans impacted to call us with any questions. We’re standing by to assist,” said Wellman. The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) is also working to help all displaced students across Illinois impacted by the closure of ITT Tech continue their education though their local community college. Student Veterans can contact the IDVA at (Within Illinois): 800-437-9824; Phone (Out-of-State): 217-782-6641 or TDD: 217-524-4645. More contact information may be found on our website – www.illinois.gov/veterans.