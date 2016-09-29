Public Meeting on CPD Interactions with the Deaf and Disability Communities

Are you a person with a disability or deaf person who has interacted with the Chicago Police Department in the last few years? Join Access Living and Advance Youth Leadership Power for a Public Meeting on October 6th. The US Department of Justice will be in attendance at the meeting. The United States Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois have opened a civil pattern or practice investigation into the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to determine whether there are systemic violations of the Constitution or Federal Law by the CPD. The investigation is focused on: CPD’s use of force, including racial, ethnic and other disparities in its use of force; and CPD’s accountability systems, including how CPD conducts internal investigations, responds to citizen complaints, and handles officer discipline. Members of the public from all parts of Chicago are invited to attend and share their personal experiences interacting with the Chicago Police Department, good or bad. Be prepared to speak for five minutes or less. Written comments are accepted.

October 6, 2016

Access Living, 115 W. Chicago Ave

5:30pm – 8:00pm

RSVP: Candace Coleman, 312- 640-2100 ccoleman@accessliving.org

ASL and Spanish translation will be available.

The Chicago Hearing Society supports this event