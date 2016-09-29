The Pumpkin Patch Festival will take place at Summit Park 5700 S. Archer Road in Summit, IL and we would like to invite your school to participate on a special project to show off the student’s artistic abilities and to help create a beautiful display of artwork done by schools in the surrounding Chicagoland area. We are providing a poster board (approx. 2×3) for each class (grades K-8) that would like to participate. Students can decorate any way they would like as long as it is a Halloween or Fall theme with the words “Pumpkin Patch Festival” somewhere on the board (Please for safety issues no last names or pictures of the students.) You can use any and all materials and be creative. There is going to be one first, second and a third place trophy to the winning classrooms. The boards are due by Sept 30th, 2016 and will be displayed at the Festival, weather permitting, and we can’t wait to see what you all can create!