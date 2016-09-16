Tech Program Helps At-Risk Youth

Violence historically spikes during the summer months, but in Chicago, hundreds of kids were indoors, logged onto computers and learning to code. For the second year, Get IN Chicago, with additional support provided by Microsoft and CRT Labs, funded Smart Chicago Collaborative’s Youth-Led Tech, a technology mentoring program for acutely high-risk youth ages 13-18 in three Chicago neighborhoods: Austin, North Lawndale and Roseland. New to the program this year, all participants took part in a research study to determine the impact of the program on their summer and school experiences. Youth-Led Tech was created to help teens develop technology and workforce skills, taught in the context of the needs and priorities of young people. Participants learn how to use free and inexpensive web tools to create and design websites; leverage social media to build skills and enhance communications; and find potential employees in order to get jobs in the growing technology industry. An implementation and process evaluation of the program is being conducted by MDRC, a nonpartisan social policy research organization. In addition to looking at pre/post survey data for changes among Youth-Led Tech participants on factors such as future orientation and self-esteem, MDRC will also collect and analyze qualitative and quantitative data to learn how the program operates on the ground. The evaluation is funded by the MacArthur Foundation.