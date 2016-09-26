A big top spectacle of global proportions, the 2016 production of UniverSoul Circus takes fans of all ages on an unforgettable journey of light, sound and soul. Get ready for electrifying, edge-of-your-seat performances. Hailed as the most interactive circus in the world, UniverSoul Circus plays Chicago in Washington Park, Sept. 28-Oct. 30, 2016. Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000. As has become its trademark after 23 years, UniverSoul Circus will present a multicultural/multinational cast of rock-star performers in 2016. Only under the UniverSoul Circus one ring big top will you be lucky enough to witness the Comedy Dog Act from Chile, Aerial Duet from Colombia, Pagoda Bowl Acrobats from China, Airborne Motorcycles from California, Caribbean Dynasty from Trinidad and Tobago, Russian Bar from Cuba, Contortionists from Ethiopia, Magical Tigers and disco dancing Elephants from the United States. This year’s show is sponsored by the Black McDonald’s Operator’s Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana (BMOA) who has sponsored the UniverSoul for the past ten years.