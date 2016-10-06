Berwyn’s Cermak Plaza Reaches Full Occupancy

Avenue Stores, LLC, the 3rd largest national plus size retailer, brings plus size fashion to Berwyn with the opening of a brand new retail store in Cermak Plaza at 7003 Cermak Rd. The new location caters to women in sizes 14-32 with a demographic of ages 35 to 65. Avenue is at the forefront of the plus size industry. The City of Berwyn and Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 29th, 2016 to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mayor Robert J. Lovero stated, “Cermak Plaza has had a tremendous upswing in the past four years. We are now at 100 percent occupancy in the shopping center and have a lot of positive activity at this corner of Cermak Road and Harlem Avenue. We are happy to welcome you to the neighborhood.” BDC Board President Jousef Mondragon concluded, “The opening of Avenue marks the tail end of the revitalization of Cermak Plaza. We are excited to welcome you to Berwyn at the finish line both for your store and for the shopping center.” Cermak Plaza’s Phase III redevelopment project reduced the shopping center’s vacancy rate from 11 percent to full occupancy on the largest retail property in the City of Berwyn – a feat that has not been accomplished in several decades. What’s more, the redevelopment also increased retail space by seven percent. In total, Phase III included the opening of a new Ross Dress for Less, new Avenue store, new LongHorn Steakhouse, and the redevelopment of McDonald’s.