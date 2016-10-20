Chicago Park District Announces Completion of Chicago Plays

Chicago Park District General Superintendent Michael Kelly announced the completion of Mayor Emanuel’s Chicago Plays! playground initiative, which built or renovated 327 playgrounds across the City so that every child in every neighborhood is within a 10-minute walk of a world-class park or playground. Mayor Emanuel launched the program in March of 2013, announcing that more than 300 playgrounds in communities across Chicago would be built, repaired or refurbished in communities across the City over five years. Just four years later, all 327 playgrounds are now complete – one full year ahead of schedule. The program invested an average of $135,000 in the construction of new playgrounds at each park location for a total cost of approximately $44 million, allowing for a broad investment in capital projects throughout the city. Playgrounds vary and were customized based on community input. In addition to the traditional slides and swings, new playgrounds feature unique play elements including zip lines, an omni spinner, challenging climbers and more.