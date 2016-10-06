Cicero to Hand Out Smoke Detectors

The Town of Cicero is joining Lurie’s Children’s Hospital and Kohl’s Cares to celebrate Fire Prevention Week by handing out free smoke detectors to Cicero residents at the Community Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11th. The smoke detectors will be distributed beginning at 11 am through 2 pm. Every year in the United States, about 2,000 people lose their lives in residential fires. A majority of fatal fires happen when families are asleep and are unaware that a fire has started. Properly installed and maintained smoke alarms are considered to be one of the best and least expensive means of providing an early warning.