Coca-Cola Foundation Awards Grant to Mujeres de HACE

Latina professionals will have greater access to the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement’s (HACE) women’s leadership program, thanks to the $100,000 grant received from the Coca-Cola Foundation. The Mujeres de HACE program, a leadership program designed to help hi-potential Latina professionals grow and develop in their careers, has successfully graduated over 550 women. The grant will allow HACE to serve 1,000 additional Latina professionals across the U.S., including Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Washington D.C., New York, NY; McLean VA; Los Angeles, LA; and Miami, FL. The grant will also give HACE the opportunity to execute a virtual platform for the program, giving access to more women in 2017.

The Coca-Cola Foundation awarded the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) $100,000 to support the Mujeres de HACE- National Women’s Leadership Program. From left to right: Kevin Morris (Coca-Cola North America), Tony Martinez (HACE Board Member), Olga Camargo (HACE Board Chair), Peter Villegas (Vice President, Office of Latin Affairs at Coca-Cola North America), Patrica Mota (HACE President), Jim Soreng (Reyes Holdings), Delia Gutierrez- McLaughlin (HACE Board Vice-Chair)