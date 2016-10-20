Customer Appreciation Days at Community Savings Bank

Community Savings Bank held its annual Customer Appreciation Days at the main office on October 7th and 8th. The bank took this opportunity to thank its customers for their patronage, and to welcome many neighbors who stopped in the office. Hundreds of people stopped in during the event. Everyone attending was invited to spin the prize wheel in the lobby for a promotional prize. Several children of Community employees helped out during the event. Refreshments were served to everyone who stopped in. Employees had an opportunity to meet and to serve those who visited the office. On Saturday, October 8th, an industrial shredder was parked in the banks parking lot from 9 a.m. to Noon. Customers and non-customers were given the opportunity to shred old checks, bank statements and other documents containing personal information. Destruction of old documents is recommended to help combat identity theft. Hundreds of neighbors stopped by and two trucks were filled up by Noon. Community Savings Bank is a member of the FDIC and is an equal housing lender. The bank is located at 4801 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago 60641. Telephone: 773-685-5300. For more information, visit communitysavingsbank.com.