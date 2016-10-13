Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over this Halloween

The Berwyn Police Department is Cracking Down on Drunk Drivers

This Halloween, The Berwyn Police Department is cracking down on impaired drivers with an aggressive Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort, and is giving a fair warning to all partygoers: Keep the party off the road. “Driving while alcohol or drug impaired is deadly, it is illegal and it will get you pulled over and arrested this Halloween,” said Chief James Ritz “If you want to stay safe and out of jail this Halloween, make a plan to get home without driving if you’re impaired.” In every state, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2015, 10,625 people were killed in drunken driving crashes (crashes involving at least one driver with a blood alcohol content of .08 or above) in the United States. Even if you drive impaired and aren’t killed or seriously injured, you could end up paying $18,000 or more and lose your driving privileges for up to a year for just one DUI. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign works to keep everyone safe on the roads and urges everyone to follow these simple tips:

Plan a safe way to get home before you attend the party.

Designate a sober driver; take public transportation, a car service, or a call a sober friend of family member to get home.

Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it is safe to do so.

If you see someone you think is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely.

The law enforcement crackdown is made possible by federal traffic safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.