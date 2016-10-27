ALAS-WINGS Helping Women Across Chicago Battle Breast Cancer

By: Ashmar Mandou

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end, Founder and Executive Director of ALAS-WINGS Judy Guitelman encourages women of all ages to continue attaining as much knowledge about breast cancer throughout the year and to ask their doctors as many questions as possible. “I cannot stress the importance of education,” said Guitelman, who is a two-time breast cancer survivor. “When I was first diagnosed in 2005, I didn’t know where to begin. I had so many questions about the cancer itself, the stages, and the treatments. I searched for support groups, too, but could only find support groups in English. I quickly realized that not enough was being done for Spanish-speaking women affected with breast cancer.” Through Guitelman’s experiences came ALAS-WINGS, a non-for-profit organization that empowers Latinas about breast cancer awareness through education and support. “Education is key to battling breast cancer,” said Guitelman. “We want to make sure that we are reaching all women.”

To ensure women are equipped with proper knowledge, ALAS-WINGS provides various Spanish-speaking support groups around the Chicagoland area, where women are able to gather to discuss their experience. In addition, ALAS-WINGS offers free yoga sessions every Saturday for women to participate. “Support groups, yoga, our art programs, they are all part of the healing process,” said Guitelman. “Physical healing is important, but we want to make sure all aspects of healing our met. We want to ensure that their emotional, mental, and spiritual needs are in the process of healing. That is our goal with every support group, art class, yoga session, and forum we host.” This Sunday, Oct. 30th, ALAS-WINGS has partnered with Robert H. Lurie Medical Research Center of Northwestern University to host an all-Spanish forum with leading medical professionals to inform attendees of various breast cancer treatments, stages, scientific advancements and much more. The forum will be held at Robert H. Lurie Medical Research Center, 303 E. Superior St., Chicago in the Baldwin Auditorium. To register or to receive additional information, call 312-883-2527. If you would like to attend an upcoming yoga session or support group, check out our list below or visit www.alas-wings.org.

Upcoming Yoga Sessions

Every Saturday

Wellness and ALAS present Yoga for Survivors

St. Sylvester Parish, 2157 N. Humboldt Blvd., Chicago

October 29th at 10a.m.-11a.m.

For more information, call 312-883-2527

ALAS on Wheels-The Mobile Salon

Erie Family Health Center, 1701 W. Superior, Chicago

November 7th

For more information, call Monica Ortiz 312-432-7356

ALAS on Wheels-The Mobile Salon- El Salón Móvil

For St. Anthony’s Hospital

Second Act Boutique, 2924 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

November 28th

For more information, call Sylvia Fraser at 773-484-1887

Spanish-speaking support groups

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Center for Advance Care-Creticos Cancer Center

836 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

Last Tuesday of the month, 5-7pm

Sandra Arellano at (773) 296-7355

Berwyn Public Library

2701 S. Harlem Ave. Berwyn, IL 60402

Second Thursday of the month, 6-8pm

Wanda Rodriguez at (312) 450-4367

Erie Family Health Center – West Town

1701 W. Superior St. Chicago, IL 60622

First Wednesday of the month, 6-8pm

Monica Ortiz at (312) 432-7356

Logan Square Neighborhood Association (LSNA)

2840 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60618

Last Wednesday of the month, 10-noon

Wanda Rodriguez at (312) 450-4367

Rush University Medical Center

1725 W. Harrison St.

Professional Office Building 10th Floor,

Conference Room 1010

Second Tuesday of the month, 6-7:30pm

Wanda Rodriguez at (312) 450-4367

Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center

1310 Waterford Dr. Aurora, IL 60504

Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30-8pm

Mariana Arroyo at (630) 898-6493