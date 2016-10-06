In need of a fall beauty fresher? We’ve got you covered. Dove Hairstylist, Mario Anton has the perfect tips to help reverse any sun damage and welcome cooler temperatures with shiny, bouncy hair. Below you’ll find fall hair tips to help revitalize your hair routine featuring the Dove Coconut & Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner, which helps nourish and Dove Refresh+Care Detox & Purify Dry Shampoo, which helps refresh hair.

Fall Hair Tips by Mario Anton

Shine: To prepare for the fall, I always recommend that my clients treat their hair with a gloss or cellophane. This helps strengthen hair and allows it to restore any shine lost because of the sun and summer activities.

Trim: Trimming your hair one or two inches helps get rid split ends and damaged hair. Damage and dryness caused by the summer causes your hair to tangle and break easily. Trims always help your hair grow strong and fast.

Hydrate: It’s important to find products that are made for your specific hair type. Take the season transition as an opportunity to hydrate your hair so that it’s strong and protected from the cold winter temperatures. I recommend using the Dove Coconut & Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner to rehydrate hair.

Color: If you are planning to change your look, experiment with deep shades as well as pastel colors with cool tones, which are going to be very popular this season.

Experiment: Use the cool temperatures of the fall to experiment with your hairstyles. Products such as the Dove Refresh+Care Detox & Purify Dry Shampoo to help remove oil from your roots and refresh your hair, without having to wash it every day.