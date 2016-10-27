First Day of Early Voting Shatters Record

A record number of suburban Cook County voters took advantage of the first day of Early Voting on Monday, shattering all previous marks for the day. On Monday, Oct. 24th 25,579 suburban Cook County residents voted throughout the 52 Early Voting sites in suburban Cook County and at Cook County Clerk David Orr’s downtown Chicago office, compared to October 22nd, with 13,779 turning out to vote. An additional 838 people registered and voted through Grace Period registration. “This is an incredible testament to the rising popularity of Early Voting,” Cook County Clerk David Orr said. “Whether it’s voting early at one of our 52 sites throughout Cook County, or voting from the comfort of home via a mail-in ballot, Cook County voters appreciate the options they have. There are contests and initiatives up and down the ballot that are generating a lot of interest from voters, who obviously want to make sure their votes are cast.” The Clerk’s office increased the number of designated Early Voting sites for suburban Cook County voters to 52 for the Presidential Election, up from 44 in the March Primary. The Clerk’s Early Voting sites will be open to all eligible suburban Cook County residents, through Monday, Nov. 7th. Suburban Cook County voters can find a list of the Early Voting locations and their hours at cookcountyclerk.com/EarlyVoting.