Goode Partners Announces Acquisition of Forman Mills

Goode Partners LLC, the New York-based private equity firm, announced the acquisition of Forman Mills, from Richard Forman, CEO and President, owner and founder. Goode Partners will fund the Company’s continued store expansion and invest in the Company’s infrastructure to accelerate growth. Cohesive Capital Partners has joined with Goode as an investor in the transaction. Richard Forman will serve as an advisor to the Company to facilitate the transition. The management transition team will consist of Allen Weinstein as Executive Chairman of the Company’s board of directors and Interim Chief Executive Officer. He will be supported by Michael Moore and Dennis Tompkins. Weinstein has significant senior management experience with several apparel retailers. Weinstein currently serves as Executive Chairman of Villa, a footwear and apparel retailer that is also a portfolio company of Goode Partners, and also serves on the board of directors of Villa and Destination Maternity (DEST).

Dennis Tompkins has significant experience in retailing. Most recently, Tompkins served as SVP Merchandise Planning/Allocation and Control for The Cato Corporation from 2004 to 2015, and also served in other senior merchandise planning and allocation roles at The Cato Corporation from 1991 to 2004. Tompkins also served in senior merchandise control and financial roles at Limited Corporation, McCrory Stores, and May Department Stores. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, Forman Mills owns and operates 36 stores in nine states. Founded in 1985, the company sells off-price apparel and footwear for men, women, and children as well as home goods.