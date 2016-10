Millennium Park’s Ice Rink Opens Early November

The McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park will kick off the winter season on Friday, November 18 (weather permitting), on the same day as the 103rd Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. The rink will open to the public at noon and remain open through Sunday, March 5, 2017. Now in its 16th season, the ice rink has become a Chicago winter tradition drawing over 100,000 skaters annually.

The McCormick Tribune Ice Rink will operate under the following hours:

Mondays–Thursday, noon–8pm

Fridays, noon–10pm (ice skating lesson at 11am)

Saturdays (November 19–January 7), 10am–10pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Saturdays (January 14–March 4), 10am–9pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Sundays, 10am–9pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Special holiday hours

Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 10am–4pm (no ice skating lesson)

Friday, November 25, 10am–10pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, 10am–6pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 10am–4pm (no ice skating lesson)

Monday, December 26 – Friday, December 30, 10am–10pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 10am–8pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 10am–10pm (no ice skating lesson)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 16, 10am–8pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Chicago Public School Improvement Day, Friday, February 3, 10am–10pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

President’s Day, Monday, February 20,10am–8pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

For more information about events in Millennium Park, visit millennumpark.org or call 312.742.1168.