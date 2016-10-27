Morton College to Host Annual Science Night

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at Morton College and the Illinois Institute of Technology will be hosting their second annual Noche de Ciencias (Science Night) event. This event will showcase the fun side of the STEM fields to the families of the communities Morton College serves. The event will feature workshops for students involving robotics, science demonstrations, and informational talks about engineering, competitions and two interns from NASA. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29th at Morton College Building E, Vais Gymnasium, 3801 S. Central Ave., at 2p.m.