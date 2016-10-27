Navistar International to Sponsor Queen of Peace Robotics Team

The Queen of Peace High School robotics team has welcomed Navistar International into their family of sponsors for the 2016-2017 season. Navistar is a leading manufacturer of commercial trucks, buses, defensive vehicles and engines. The Navistar sponsorship includes a $2,500 monetary contribution and a commitment to provide resources and mentorship to the team. Mike Stachyra, Queen of Peace physics teacher and moderator of the robotics team is delighted about the Navistar investment in the team, “Having a sponsor like Navistar will help us continue to provide great opportunities for our team members. Their generous donations will go a long way towards helping us achieve our goals during the competition season and their mentorship will help to inspire young women inside and outside of Queen of Peace to pursue STEM.” Earlier this month the robotics students met with the Navistar team at their Lisle facility. Mentors shared details of their collegiate experiences in engineering and how their career path led them to Navistar. Queen of Peace is one of only two all-girl high schools in America to partner with nationally-recognized Project Lead the Way (PLTW) to offer the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum. www.queenofpeacehs.org