New Survey Data Shows Latina Voters Ages 50+ Influenced by Economic Anxiety

AARP’s Take a Stand campaign recently revealed new survey data highlighting economic anxieties and a multitude of other concerns of Latina women voters age 50-plus in key battleground states. “For Latinas, caring for their elders is an inherent cultural responsibility, and as they reach retirement age they understand how imperative it is that they feel both financially and economically secure,” said Yvette Pena, AARP Vice President, Multicultural Markets. “Yet, in this year’s presidential campaign they feel as if their major concerns are being overlooked, and are looking to candidates to speak up and take this opportunity to talk to them about the issues that affect them most.” Highlights of the AARP survey findings include:

Pocket Book Issues and Retirement Security are the Main Causes of Economic Anxiety

• Two thirds (67 percent) of Latinas ages 50-plus worry that prices will rise faster than their incomes.

• Close to seven in ten (69 percent) modest-income Latina women ages 50-plus– and two-thirds (67 percent) of Latina women with household incomes over $50,000 – said they worry that prices will rise faster than their incomes.

Latina Women ages 50-plus Feel Strongly About the Importance of Keeping Social Security Strong

• A strong majority (78 percent) of Latinas ages 50-plus want the next President and Congress to address Social Security immediately.

• Almost half (43 percent) of Latinas ages 50+ are not confident that Social Security will be there for them and for future generations.

Latina Women Ages 50-plus Are Concerned with Caregiving Costs

• More than eight-in-ten (84 percent) older Latinas see themselves staying in their home as they approach retirement age.

• Over half (53 percent) of Latinas age 50-plus are currently, or have been, a family caregiver, providing unpaid care to an adult loved one.

The full survey can be found www.aarp.org/50plusvoters.

This survey of 1500 likely women voters age 50+ for the 2016 general election was conducted via landline and cellphone from August 1 through August 7, 2016, by Lake Research Partners and American Viewpoint for AARP. The survey reached across 15 key battleground states (AZ, CO, FL, GA, IA, MI, MN, NC, NH, NM, NV, OH, PA, VA, and WI) . The margin of error is +/- 2.5%.