Join Loretto Hospital for an evening of networking for a cause as they launch, Paint Austin Pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Paint Austin Pink is an education and outreach initiative and partnership between Loretto Hospital and local businesses, to raise awareness about breast cancer; it’s impact on women from our community; and, the importance of early detection. Through Paint Austin Pink, Loretto’s goal is to increase the mammography screening rates among women in the community as well as bring attention to the huge disparities in breast cancer deaths on the west side of Chicago. Paint Austin Pink will take place Thursday, Oct. 6th at Loretto Hospital, 645 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL 60644, and beginning at 5:30p.m. to 7:30p.m.