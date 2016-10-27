Peoples Gas Launches Training Program for CPS Students

Dozens of students from Little Village Lawndale High School gathered at Peoples Gas’ technical training center, 1235 S. Kilbourn Ave., to kick off the new Peoples Gas Utility Training Program in partnership with Chicago Public Schools. The new training program offers students the training and mentoring needed to compete for entry-level positions in the natural gas industry. On Tuesday, students began the first phase of the program, Explore, which is designed as an introduction to utility work careers in the natural gas industry. It also focuses on the need to build and train for the future as Peoples Gas prepares for a large portion of its workforce to retire and a new generation of workers to begin their careers. “The District’s graduation rate continues to rise, and more students than ever are earning early college and career credentials to better prepare them for success,” said CPS Chief Education Officer Dr. Janice K. Jackson. “Our partnership with Peoples Gas is yet another opportunity for students to gain valuable professional training that will place them one step ahead of their peers when they enter the workforce.” The program aims to equip nearly 100 juniors and seniors with the necessary core competencies and skill sets to be successful as they consider careers with the utility. In addition to Little Village Lawndale, Fenger and Dunbar Vocational Academy high school students will also be participating in the program. “A well-trained workforce that is prepared to face the challenges and opportunities in our industry is necessary as we train and build for the future,” said Lori Flores Rolfson, vice president – operations and maintenance, Peoples Gas. “We are honored to mentor students who will make up the workforce of the next generation and to serve as a steppingstone to launch their careers.”