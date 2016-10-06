Person- Centered Pilot Program Receives Grant

The Illinois Department on Aging announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Administration for Community Living, has awarded the State of Illinois a $1 million grant. Through the grant, the Department will develop and pilot test person-centered supportive services that meet the needs of persons living with or those at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, and their caregivers. The program will be developed and run by the Illinois Department on Aging, Division of Older American Services. Evidence-based services offered through this program to aid in the cognitive preservation of persons with Alzheimer’s and dementia include:

Care Management services;

Art therapy workshops;

Music therapy;

Exercise classes;

Storytelling therapy; and

Other evidence-based programs such as Savvy Caregiver

The Department on Aging (IDoA) will work over the next several months with partners at the Southern Illinois University (SIU) Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders, the Alzheimer’s Association and the Coalition of Limited English-Speaking Elderly (CLESE) to oversee these programs; services will be offered at various locations throughout the state.