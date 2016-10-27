President Preckwinkle Joins Commissioners Boykin and Garcia in Proposing New Workforce-Anti Violence Initiative

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and County Commissioners Richard Boykin and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia announced Wednesday morning that they will join forces to implement a pilot workforce development and jobs program for 16-24 year olds who are at risk of violence or criminal justice system involvement. President Preckwinkle has committed $1 million of her proposed budgeted $3 million increase in public safety grant funds for the effort. “I am grateful to Commissioners Boykin and Garcia for their passion on this issue and their partnership on this program to provide meaningful training and sustainable jobs for those who are most at risk,” Preckwinkle said. “Jobs are a key component of successful violence prevention strategies and we need to expand these opportunities in the hardest hit communities. Many of the youth in our neighborhoods have enormous potential. This program can expose them to workforce opportunities that can put them on a path to success. I look forward to seeing the impact of the program and finding ways to expand it throughout the County in the coming years.” Garcia said.

The program will target up to 300 people ages 16-24 who are disengaged from school and work. The pilot target areas will be in Austin, Back of the Yards and surrounding areas in need. The program will take a multi-tiered approach focusing on career exploration and awareness for younger individuals, credentialing and qualifications development in the mid-range, and technical training and certification in high-growth industries. All participants will have access to support and wrap-around services as needed. The County will partner with Chicago Cook Workforce, the County’s Bureau of Economic Development, the Cook County Health and Hospitals System and external stakeholders to design and implement the program. The goal is to launch the program before the summer of 2017. Funding for the pilot project and the increase in public safety grants is dependent on the passage of President Preckwinkle’s proposed FY2017 budget.