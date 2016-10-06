Progressive Caucus: Committee should hear Hairston/Ervin police oversight ordinance

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote in the Joint Committee of Budget and Government Operations and Public Safety to pass the Emanuel administration’s proposed legislation to reform and replace the Independent Police Review Authority, Ald. Scott Waguespack issued the following statement on behalf of the Progressive Caucus urging the committee to also hear the alternative ordinance introduced by Ald. Leslie Hairston (5) and Ald. Jason Ervin (28). “As a body, we should consider both ordinances that seek to reform police oversight by replacing IPRA: Alderman Hairston and Ervin’s, as well as the Emanuel administration’s ordinance. Ald. Hairston and Ervin have admirably worked closely with experts and community organizations to craft comprehensive legislation to address the urgent issue of police oversight. “We urge the committee to take up both pieces of legislation for robust debate and careful consideration. Given the magnitude of the challenge of police reform, we should consider both approaches carefully. This issue is too important to drive forward without fully discussing both of these options.”