Pullman Scholars Head to Universities

Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. hold about $1.4 trillion in student loan debt. It’s estimated that college graduates from the Class of 2016 will each rack up an average of $37,000 in student loan debt, an increase of six percent from last year. In an effort to alleviate college debt for bright, Chicago-area, college-bound high school seniors and keep them on the right track throughout their college journey, The George M. Pullman Educational Foundation announced the 30 new scholarship recipients to make up the 67th Class of Pullman Scholars. Rooted in Chicago since 1950, the George M. Pullman Educational Foundation has invested more than $32 Million in Chicago’s driven yet under-resourced students who aspire to earn a college degree. The George M. Pullman Educational Foundation is ready to begin its search for 2017 scholarship candidates. Starting November 7th until February 3rd, Cook County seniors with a 3.0 GPA or higher, plans to attend an accredited college or university pursuing a bachelor’s degree and demonstrates financial need are encouraged to apply to become a Pullman Scholar. If accepted, scholars can be eligible to receive up to $10,000 in renewable scholarship assistance for four years. Applications are open from November 7, 2016 to February 3, 2017. Among the Pullman recipients are Benjamin Fonseca of Northridge Prep is now a first-year student at Saint Louis University and Selvyn Martinez Barahona of the Phoenix Military Academy is now a first-year student at Middlebury College, both thriving at their respective universities. If you would like to learn more or would like to learn the requirements, visit www.pullmanfoundation.org.