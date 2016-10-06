State Representative Opens College Doors to Local Students

Over 50 families successfully completed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) during a workshop sponsored by State Representative Elizabeth Hernandez (D-24th). Starting this fall, the FAFSA form will be available October 1, three months earlier than in the past. This change has major implications for families planning to apply for financial aid. Many families will be sending their first child to college in the next academic year and the financial assistance application can be an intimidating experience for some. “I had no idea how to even begin the process, so I was really interested in attending today,” said Jocelyn Garcia, a senior at Morton East High School in Cicero, who was accompanied by her mother, Sandra Ceja. Garcia hopes to study Criminal Justice but has not yet decided on which school she will attend. FAFSA allows you to apply even if a student hasn’t been accepted to a college or university. Maritza Elizondo’s older sister is in college and familiar with the FAFSA but her mother, Rosa, felt that it was important to attend the workshop so her daughter would have someone answer any questions or solve any problems she may encounter. The FAFSA requires a family’s most recent tax filings and other financial records, such as savings and checking account balances as well as other income information. “How to pay for college is one of the biggest challenges facing young people today, and I hope that today’s event helps many clear that hurdle,” said Hernandez.