USCIS Announces Final Rule Adjusting Immigration Benefit Application and Petition Fees

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced a final rule published in the Federal Register adjusting the fees required for most immigration applications and petitions. The new fees will be effective December 23rd. USCIS is almost entirely funded by the fees paid by applicants and petitioners for immigration benefits. The law requires USCIS to conduct fee reviews every two years to determine the funding levels necessary to administer the nation’s immigration laws, process benefit requests and provide the infrastructure needed to support those activities. Fees will increase for the first time in six years, by a weighted average of 21 percent for most applications and petitions. This increase is necessary to recover the full cost of services provided by USCIS. These include the costs associated with fraud detection and national security, customer service and case processing, and providing services without charge to refugee and asylum applicants and to other customers eligible for fee waivers or exemptions. The final rule contains a table summarizing current and new fees. The new fees are also listed on the Form G-1055, Fee Schedule, and website. Applications and petitions postmarked or filed on or after December 23rd must include the new fees or USCIS will not be able to accept them. For additional information, visit www.uscis.gov.