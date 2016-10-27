Chicagoans Speak-Out Against GOP Following Final Presidential Debate

Following the third and final presidential debate, women and men spoke out against Trump and the GOP’s long-standing physical and legislative attacks on women during a press conference last week in front of Trump Tower with signs stating, “Women Demand Respect.”

“Americans do not want candidates who will further divide us or strip away the rights of half of our population,” said Donna Miller, Board Chair for Planned Parenthood Illinois Action. She went on to say, “we need a champion, not a demeaning bully,” as she pointed out the countless anti-women policies pursued in Illinois over the last twenty years influenced by a conservative agenda that goes beyond Trump. “We must tell our friends and our families that it’s important for us to know these issues and vote on these issues. Why? Because women demand respect.”

“We are lucky to live in a state where the question is, by what margin voters will reject Donald Trump,” said Adrienne Alexander, AFSCME Council 31. “Unfortunately elected officials like the Governor of Illinois continue to support Donald Trump however. We have an obligation to speak out against hate and violence, and support for a nominee for president that embodies these things should not be acceptable for anyone who purports to represent all of us.”

“We’re all here today because we are sailing in the right direction, towards the right type of democracy and the rights we want for women,” said Kathy Doherty, Executive Director of Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women’s Network. The closing message came from Betty Magness, vice chair of Independent Voters of Illinois. “Vote early! And if you missed the deadline to register, grace period voting is in effect. You can register and vote at the same time at the board of election through November 7. Early voting begins Monday October 24. And remember, vote as if your life depended on it.”

Photo Captions:

(1) Joined by nearly 100 activists, Jane Ramsey of Chicago Women Take Action starts off the speak-out at Trump Tower with a powerful message denouncing Trump and the GOP’s anti-women agenda.

(2) Kathy Doherty, Executive Director of Chicago Metropolitan Battered Women’s Network, speaks out in front of Trump Tower alongside nearly 100 fellow activists from wide range of backgrounds.