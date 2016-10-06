YMCA Ready to Help Chicago Public Schools Parents

The YMCA of Metro Chicago will reactivate its popular School Days Out program at eight membership centers around the city, if Chicago Public Schools close due to a teacher’s walk out. School Days Out offers quality, structured activities for kids ages 5 – 12 years old. Interested parents with questions can email youthdevelopment@ymcachicago.org. Please direct families to more detailed information about the School Days Out program at http://www.ymcachicago.org/blog/entry/School-Days-Out-CPS2016/. Parents with questions can email youthdevelopment@ymcachicago.org. School Days Out registration is open to all parents, and Y members are given priority registration. Parents can find the center closest to them offering School Days Out by visiting the YMCA of Metro Chicago locations page.
YMCA of Metro Chicago Centers:
High Ridge YMCA
2424 W. Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
773.262.8300
Irving Park YMCA
4251 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641
773.777.7500
Lake View YMCA
3333 N. Marshfield, Chicago, IL 60657
773.248.3333
Leaning Tower YMCA
6300 W. Touhy, Niles, IL 60714
847.410.5108
McCormick Tribune YMCA
1834 N. Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
773.235.2525
Rauner Family YMCA
2700 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608
773.847.3115
South Side YMCA
6330 S. Stony Island, Chicago, IL 60637
773.947.0700
West Communities YMCA
6235 S. Homan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60629
773.434.0300