YMCA Ready to Help Chicago Public Schools Parents

The YMCA of Metro Chicago will reactivate its popular School Days Out program at eight membership centers around the city, if Chicago Public Schools close due to a teacher’s walk out. School Days Out offers quality, structured activities for kids ages 5 – 12 years old. Interested parents with questions can email youthdevelopment@ymcachicago.org. Please direct families to more detailed information about the School Days Out program at http://www.ymcachicago.org/blog/entry/School-Days-Out-CPS2016/. Parents with questions can email youthdevelopment@ymcachicago.org. School Days Out registration is open to all parents, and Y members are given priority registration. Parents can find the center closest to them offering School Days Out by visiting the YMCA of Metro Chicago locations page.

YMCA of Metro Chicago Centers:

High Ridge YMCA

2424 W. Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645

773.262.8300

Irving Park YMCA

4251 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641

773.777.7500

Lake View YMCA

3333 N. Marshfield, Chicago, IL 60657

773.248.3333

Leaning Tower YMCA

6300 W. Touhy, Niles, IL 60714

847.410.5108

McCormick Tribune YMCA

1834 N. Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

773.235.2525

Rauner Family YMCA

2700 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60608

773.847.3115

South Side YMCA

6330 S. Stony Island, Chicago, IL 60637

773.947.0700

West Communities YMCA

6235 S. Homan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60629

773.434.0300