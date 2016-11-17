Berwyn Police Reminds Thanksgiving Travelers to Buckle Up, Drive Sober

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, travelers will hit Illinois roads to visit and celebrate with family and friends. The Berwyn Police Department reminds all travelers to buckle up, whether they are heading across the state or just across town, to ensure a safe arrival and a happy holiday. “The risk of being involved in a serious or deadly vehicle crash increases with the number of travelers on the roadways, and the long Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year,” said Chief James Ritz. “I urge everyone traveling on our state’s roads this holiday season to drive carefully, do not drive impaired and, always, buckle up- day or night.” Illinois motorists should be reminded of the law that took effect in 2012 requiring everyone, no matter the age or seating position, to wear a seat belt. Children are required to ride in a car seat or booster seat until at least age 8. Advocates still recommend that children use these seats beyond that age, until the seat belt fits properly as designed for adult occupants. Now through November 27th is Illinois Click It or Ticket campaign. Buckle up, drive sober, and encourage your loved ones to do the same. Wearing your seat belt is your best defense against an impaired, distracted or reckless driver. For more information about the “Click It or Ticket” or “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns, visit www.idot.illinois.gov.