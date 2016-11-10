China Gaining New Allies

by Daniel Nardini

The Philippines, once a major American ally and old friend, has not only told the U.S. military to leave, but under its current president, Rodrigo Duterte, has concluded new trade and even security treaties with China. This is a disaster for not only the United States but also a serious weakening of the military alliance network against China. With the Philippines effectively neutralized, it means that the Chinese navy can now not only expand into the South China Sea but also go beyond that into the Pacific Ocean. Likewise, China has concluded a new treaty of friendship with Malaysia and even a de facto military alliance by Malaysia buying a couple of billion dollars worth of Chinese military equipment. With both Malaysia and the Philippines now in China’s orbit, it means that the Chinese navy can expand now go way beyond its confines in the South China Sea but may eventually be at the front door of both Hawaii and the coast of California.

This is extremely dangerous to put it mildly. We now have major holes in our effort to contain China and stop its influence from spreading to the Americas. China tried to establish a firm toehold in Venezuela, but with that country becoming highly unstable it is looking elsewhere. It has tried to establish a firm relationship with Ecuador, but so far Ecuador does not want to raise America’s ire. After all, Ecuador’s currency is the U.S. dollar, and anything that might jeopardize this is too risky. China has established a fairly firm relationship with Nicaragua’s Sandinista government., and recently the Sandinista’s strong man, Daniel Ortega, won a third term as president in an election that has been seen as anything but fair. Chinese investments in Nicaragua are extensive, and with the Sandinistas firmly in charge one can be sure that no dissent will be tolerated against China’s investments or against Sandinista rule. To put it all in blunt terms, China’s expansion in Southeast Asia, Central America, and other parts of the world means that they will be far more unstoppable than they would have been a mere five years ago.

