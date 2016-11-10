Latest
-
China Gaining New Allies November 10, 2016
-
The Smart Way to Argue With Your Young Teen November 10, 2016
-
Your Miscarriage May Have Been Followed by PTSD November 10, 2016
-
Smoking hookah at home pollutes indoor air more than cigarettes November 10, 2016
-
Best dishes to order when eating out in a restaurant November 10, 2016
-
Inflammatory Bowel Disease on Rise in US November 10, 2016
Popular
Tags
Artistas Adolescentes Aprenden el Valor de un Arduo Trabajo Artists Nationwide Brazilian Students Tour Kirie Water Reclamation Plant Challenges of Returning to School in Adulthood Chicago Chicago Air and Water Show Chicago CPS Chicago Dream Act Comparta su Historia CPS Cultura Latina Delicious Salad Meals Dream Act Dream Act chicago Dream Relief Dream Relief Chicago El Alma de la Fiesta Ending Summer on the Right Foot Ensaladas sencillas y deliciosas como plato principal Estudiantes Brasileños Recorren la Planta de Reclamación de Agua Kirie Feria de Regreso a la Escuela de la Rep. Berrios Festival Unísono en Pilsen Grant Park Spirit of Music Garden ICIRR ICIRR Receives Criticism Over Dream Relief Day ICIRR Recibe Críticas Jose Cuervo Tradicional José Cuervo José Cuervo Tradicional Celebra la Cultura Latina e Inspira Artistas a Nivel Nacional Latin Culture Los Retos de Volver a la Escuela Cuando Adultos Meijer Abre sus Puertas en el Distrito de Berwyn Meijer Opens in Berwyn District orth side Summer Fest on Lincoln Ave PepsiCo Foundation Apoya Futuros Periodistas Hispanos PepsiCo Foundation Supports Future Hispanic Journalists Share Your Story Show Acuático y Aéreo Simple StoryCorps storycorps.org Teen Artists Learn the Value of Hard Work Terminando el Verano con el Pie Derecho Unisono Festival in Pilsen ‘El Chente’
China Gaining New Allies
by Daniel Nardini
The Philippines, once a major American ally and old friend, has not only told the U.S. military to leave, but under its current president, Rodrigo Duterte, has concluded new trade and even security treaties with China. This is a disaster for not only the United States but also a serious weakening of the military alliance network against China. With the Philippines effectively neutralized, it means that the Chinese navy can now not only expand into the South China Sea but also go beyond that into the Pacific Ocean. Likewise, China has concluded a new treaty of friendship with Malaysia and even a de facto military alliance by Malaysia buying a couple of billion dollars worth of Chinese military equipment. With both Malaysia and the Philippines now in China’s orbit, it means that the Chinese navy can expand now go way beyond its confines in the South China Sea but may eventually be at the front door of both Hawaii and the coast of California.
This is extremely dangerous to put it mildly. We now have major holes in our effort to contain China and stop its influence from spreading to the Americas. China tried to establish a firm toehold in Venezuela, but with that country becoming highly unstable it is looking elsewhere. It has tried to establish a firm relationship with Ecuador, but so far Ecuador does not want to raise America’s ire. After all, Ecuador’s currency is the U.S. dollar, and anything that might jeopardize this is too risky. China has established a fairly firm relationship with Nicaragua’s Sandinista government., and recently the Sandinista’s strong man, Daniel Ortega, won a third term as president in an election that has been seen as anything but fair. Chinese investments in Nicaragua are extensive, and with the Sandinistas firmly in charge one can be sure that no dissent will be tolerated against China’s investments or against Sandinista rule. To put it all in blunt terms, China’s expansion in Southeast Asia, Central America, and other parts of the world means that they will be far more unstoppable than they would have been a mere five years ago.