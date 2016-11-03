ComEd Receives Illinois Governor’s Sustainability Award

ComEd’s commitment to preserving and improving the environment was recognized at the annual Illinois Governor’s Sustainability Awards ceremony. ComEd received the award for its work in several areas to protect the environment and decrease the environmental impact of its equipment. The awards are presented by the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center (ISTC). Since 1987, the Illinois Governor’s Sustainability Award has recognized private and public Illinois organizations who have implemented outstanding and innovative sustainable techniques or technologies, demonstrating a commitment to sustaining our environmental, social and economic health. This year, ComEd was recognized for the reduction in greenhouse gasses brought by avoiding more than 19,000 truck rolls thanks to its smart meter program, its work to remediate more than 100 tons of soil in the building of its Chicago Training Center, and employee engagement in a variety of sustainability events including the formation of an employee group dedicated to the promotion of environmentally-friendly activities. “We are honored to receive the Illinois Governor’s Sustainability Award,” said Anne Pramaggiore, president and CEO of ComEd. “At ComEd, acting today for a cleaner tomorrow is part of our culture, business strategy, and a key component of delivering the clean energy future our customers want. Smart grid investments and technologies like smart meters are producing tangible benefits for our customers through record power reliability, greater energy savings and a cleaner environment for Illinois communities. We look forward to continuing to find new and innovative ways that will help our state and customers use energy economically, efficiently and sustainably.” For more information please visit FutureEnergyJobs.com.