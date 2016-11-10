Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski Amends Forest Preserve Fee

The Cook County Forest Preserve Board of Commissioner unanimously approved an ordinance introduced by 16th District Commissioner Jeff Tobolski that reduces the campground or RV non-electric charges by fifty-percent for all Cook County Veterans. Currently, the Forest Preserve offers a reduced rate permit for qualified Veteran’s organizations that maintain an office in Cook County. However, individual Veterans that camped on Cook County Forest Preserve sites were not privy to a reduced rate or discount. In order to qualify, Cook County Veterans must present proper documentation of service, such as an Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs or Veterans Administration ID, upon requesting a campground permit. Reduced rates only apply to the campsite if the qualified Veteran is occupying the campsite. Camping sites for the Cook County Forest Preserve can be found at www.fpdcc.com/camping.