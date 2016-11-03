CPS to Hold Public Hearings on Budget

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) announced it will hold two public hearings on November 28 so that members of the public can provide feedback on the District’s revised Fiscal Year 2017 budget, which incorporates CPS’ contract with the Chicago Teachers Union. With the CTU’s vote approving the contract, CPS CTU expects to save $400 million compared to the previous contract. The Board of Education will vote on both the contract and the revised FY17 budget at the December 7 Board meeting. The Board’s budget hearings will be held at CPS Headquarters (42. W. Madison St.) at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28, so that members can provide feedback on the revised budget in advance of the Board of Education’s vote. The revised FY17 budget, which maintains current school funding and resource levels, will be formally released in the coming days for public review.