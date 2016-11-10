Emanuel Urges Congress to Address Backlog of Naturalization Applications

Mayor Rahm Emanuel sent a letter to Congress urging legislators to appropriate funds to ensure the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has enough resources to quickly address applications for citizenship from legal permanent residents without raising citizenship fees that are already too high. This year has been a record-breaking year for naturalization applications, with nearly one million applications submitted to the USCIS, but the increase in applications has created a backlog of more than 500,000 naturalization applications nationwide. “Immigrants who become naturalized citizens are valued members of our neighborhoods and make significant contributions to our city and our country,” said Mayor Emanuel. “The 52 people who today became citizens are eligible to cast a vote in today’s election, but due to the backlog of naturalization applications, hundreds of thousands of immigrants across the country don’t have that same privilege. It is my hope that Congress appropriates funds to USCIS to ensure that the agency can quickly process these applications without raising fees.” Mayor Emanuel delivered keynote remarks today at the eighth naturalization ceremony hosted by the City of Chicago as part of the City’s New Americans Initiative. Fifty-two individuals – including two veterans – from 26 countries became citizens during the ceremony, which was held at the Chicago Cultural Center. For more information, visit www.cityofchicago.org/officeofnewamericans.