French Pastry School Celebrates World Series

French Pastry School students placed a 5-foot Cubs World Series Celebration Cake on display at City Hall on Wednesday morning in honor of the Chicago Cubs historic World Series win. It took the Cubs 108 years to win a World Series, but the cake took roughly 200 hours to create by the French Pastry School’s Certified Master Sugar Artist Chef Sunny Lee and intern Eunli Cho, a graduate of its 16 week cake decorating program, under the guidance and vision of French Pastry School co-founders Chefs Jacquy Pfeiffer and Sebastien Canonne. The tower is made of about 45 pounds of sugar, 25 pounds of chocolate and 10 pounds of Rice Krispies. The world-renowned French Pastry School (FPS) is located in Chicago’s Loop. Founded by award-winning pastry chefs and French Legion of Honor recipients, Sebastien Cannone, M.O.F., and Jacquy Pfieffer, the school operates out of the City Colleges of Chicago where it strives to offer an innovative, effective, superior education in which students are equipped to achieve excellence in the pastry, baking and confectionery arts.