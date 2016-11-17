Homeowner Workshop in Berwyn

Realty of Chicago partners with local businesses and the Berwyn Park District to host Berwyn’s “First-Time Home Buyer Workshop” at Proksa Park. Participants will learn the home buying process step-by-step, from start to close, and industry experts answer your questions and concerns. The workshop runs from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at 3001 S. Wisconsin Ave., Berwyn, IL on Sunday, Nov. 20th. Gerardo Zavala, REALTOR® at Realty of Chicago covers real estate agent topics that include finding the property, showings, placing an offer, contracts, and negotiations. Javier Arellano, mortgage lender at Guaranteed Financial, covers applying for a loan, credit scores, and closing requirements. No sales pitch at this workshop. Both Zavala and Arellano are passionate to share their knowledge because they love what they do. Attendees are encouraged to participate in a Q&A following the session. Complimentary pizza donated from Slice Factory Berwyn. The workshop is free to attend and we kindly ask you to confirm your attendance. Please visit bit.ly/BerwynHomeWorkshop or call 630.460.7953.