ILLCF to Present Annual Tech Conference

The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation is pleased to present the Energy Industries Panel at its 14th annual ILLCF Conference. One of five concurrent panel sessions, the Energy Industries Panel will discuss the transformative changes in energy technology and delivery systems and discuss the opportunities for employment and growth that they afford to Latinos throughout Illinois. The Energy Industries Panel brings together top executives from the five major energy corporations that serve Illinois. They include Anne R. Pramaggiore, CEO of ComEd; Melvin D. Williams, President of Nicor Gas Corporation; Charles Matthews, CEO of Peoples Gas; Warner L. Baxter, CEO of Ameren Corporation; and Christopher M. Crane, CEO of Exelon Corporation.

The 14th Annual ILLCF Conference will take place on Friday, Nov. 18th, 2016, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. This extraordinary event, which has been nationally recognized for its impact, attracts 1,500 participants from all over Illinois and throughout the country. The theme for this year’s conference is La Presencia Latina: Employment and Career Pathways. More information on the conference can be found on the ILLCF website at http://illcf.org/conference/ or by email at (224) 366-8512. Participants can register in advance on the website or in person on the day of the event.