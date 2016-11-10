Lakeside Bank Sponsors Annual Food Drive

In the spirit of the holiday season, Lakeside Bank is sponsoring its thirteenth annual food drive beginning Monday, Nov. 14th to Friday, Dec. 9th, to support the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD), in partnership with Garvey Office Products. All Lakeside Bank locations are collecting nutritious, non-perishable, unopened, canned and packaged foods with a goal of again collecting at least 1,000 pounds of items to support the GCFD. The following are part of the food drive most needed grocery list: whole grain cereal, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, mac & cheese, peanut butter, jelly, canned meat, stew, soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, shelf-stable milk, and beans. Drop off items at any of Lakeside Bank’s six Chicago branches (2200 S. Archer Ave., 1350 S. Michigan Ave., 1055 W. Roosevelt Rd., 141 W. Jackson Blvd., 55 W. Wacker Dr., and 2800 N. Ashland Ave.) and enter a FREE raffle drawing to win a $150 Amazon gift card! No food donations are required to enter the raffle. Visit any branch to receive your free raffle entry form. The drawing will take place on December 16th. You do not need to be present to win. To learn more about Lakeside Bank, visit www.lakesidebank.com.