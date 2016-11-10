Little Village Chamber of Commerce to Support Small Business Saturday

The Little Village Chamber of Commerce lends its support to Small Business Saturday® and drive commerce to small businesses. Little Village Chamber of Commerce announced its participation in this year’s Small Business Saturday, taking place on November 26th. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting local small businesses and strengthening and celebrating communities across the country. Morenos Liquor, Artesanias Elena, Dulcelandia, Jostelhi Boutique, M Hair Design, New Look Hair Salon, Novias Davila, Libreria Giron, Tropical Optical, Alborada are just a few of the businesses that will be participating this year along the 26th street business corridor.

November 26th marks the seventh annual Small Business Saturday, a day to support the small businesses that can create jobs, boost the economy and preserve neighborhoods around the country. Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: more customers. For more information, visit www.littlevillagechamber.org. The Chamber encourages individuals to come out with their families and do their Christmas shopping at any of the aforementioned stores. Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.