Mount Carmel High School Joins Global #GivingTuesday Movement

Mount Carmel High School has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on November 29, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick-off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

Mount Carmel’s #BrownTuesday will benefit the Men of Carmel Fund which provides tuition assistance to students in need and focuses on the spiritual development of our students through ministry and service. It also supports our co-curricular activities, including our 27 clubs and student organizations. Those who are interested in joining Mount Carmel High School’s #GivingTuesday #BrownTuesday initiative can visit MCHS.org/browntuesday. For more details about the #GivingTuesday movement, visit the #GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTues and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.