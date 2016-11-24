New Report: People with Military Service Report Better Overall Health, but Face Higher Rates of Cancer, Heart Disease than Civilian Peers

The majority of people who have served in the U.S. military report being in very good or excellent health despite facing notable health challenges, including higher rates of cancer and coronary heart disease, than those who have not served (also referred to as civilians). That is according to the 2016 America’s Health Rankings® Health of Those Who Have Served Report, newly released by United Health Foundation in partnership with the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Through the analysis of 24 health measures, the report, developed in collaboration with an advisory group of leading public health, military and veterans’ organizations, establishes a national baseline and a holistic portrait of the health of people who have served in the U.S. military.

Those who have served are more likely to report being in very good or excellent health compared with civilians. However, men and women who have served report higher rates of several chronic diseases and unhealthy behaviors compared with their civilian counterparts. For example: People who have served have a 13-percent higher rate of cancer, 62-percent higher rate of coronary heart disease and 67-percent higher rate of heart attacks. Individuals 18-39 years of age who have served have a 39-percent higher rate of insufficient sleep and 23-percent higher rate of smoking. To read this report and additional America’s Health Rankings materials, visit http://www.americashealthrankings.org.