Norwegian American Hospital CEO Named One of “135 Nonprofit Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know”

José R. Sánchez, president and CEO of Norwegian American Hospital, has been named one of “135 Nonprofit Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know,” by Becker’s Hospital Review. Individuals included on the list lead some of the largest and most prominent hospitals and health systems in the nation. The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team selected the leaders based on their outstanding leadership and management skills within the hospital and health care industry, like oversight of hospital or health system operations, financial turnarounds and quality improvement initiatives. “To be among this list is great honor, and we are proud to have Norwegian American Hospital and José recognized on a national level,” said Billy Ocasio, chairman, Norwegian American Hospital Board of Trustees. “I am very proud of his accomplishments and am happy to see José being recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as a strong leader in our industry. He is most deserving of this honor.” Mr. Sánchez has approximately three decades of experience as a health care executive and is Chicago’s only Latino hospital CEO. Prior to joining Norwegian American Hospital, he was senior vice president of the Generations +/ Northern Manhattan Health Network, one of the largest health care networks in the New York City Health and Hospitals Corp.