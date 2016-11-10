Peoples Gas and H.O.M.E. Team Up to Weatherize Homes

A dozen seniors’ homes in several Chicago neighborhoods on the west side were weatherized during the 13th annual Team H.E.A.T. (Home Energy Assistance Together) volunteer day. Housing Opportunities and Maintenance for the Elderly (H.O.M.E.) and Peoples Gas teamed up to ensure the homes were ready for winter. “Although we are having a very mild fall, cold temperatures will soon be here,” said Andy Hesselbach, vice president – construction, Peoples Gas. “Because preparing homes for winter is a huge undertaking, especially for seniors, we created Team H.E.A.T. to do our part to help.”

Nearly 100 Peoples Gas employees and Chicago Public Schools students from Taft, Morgan Park and Curie high schools worked in teams to caulk door and window frames, add weather stripping around doors and apply plastic sheeting over windows to seal out drafts in seniors’ homes. The Peoples Gas energy efficiency outreach team provided a free energy audit of the homes and installed free energy-saving products including programmable thermostats, faucet aerators, showerheads, pipe insulation and CFL light bulbs. Homeowners also were given carbon monoxide detectors and tips to help them save and manage their energy costs year-round. “Over the past several years, Team H.E.A.T. and H.O.M.E have partnered to help low-income senior homeowners stay a little warmer,” said Mike Laz, operations and volunteer coordinator – H.O.M.E. “The hard work, devotion and compassion shown by the volunteers from Peoples Gas make the day great. I can mark it on my volunteer calendar every year as a successful event.”