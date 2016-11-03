Progressive Caucus Introduces “Back to Basics” TIF Ordinance

The Chicago City Council Progressive Reform Caucus on Tuesday introduced what they called a “Back to Basics TIF ordinance” that aims to limit the use of tax increment finance dollars to redevelopment projects in “blighted” areas, in which the property in question is vacant and/or obsolete, and that can prove that the project would be unable to move forward without TIF support. “We’re calling this the ‘Back to Basics TIF ordinance’ because it does just that–gets the City back to the original intended purpose of tax increment financing in redevelopment projects,” said Ald. Ricardo Muñoz (22). “TIF should serve only as a critical driver for development in areas where it’s needed. Where a project can’t pass these tests, TIF simply shouldn’t be used.” Under this ordinance, redevelopment projects would only be eligible for TIF support if the developer can prove the site is blighted, vacant and/or obsolete, and that it passes the “but-for” test–in other words, that the project could not move forward financially but for the requested TIF subsidy. At present, however, TIF is notoriously used in already financially stable or even thriving neighborhoods, and is handed out to development companies that could adequately finance the projects in question through private means. “For too long, TIF has been used as a pot of funds to line the pockets of developers and big corporations on projects in neighborhoods that need it the least,” said Ald. Leslie Hairston (5). “With this ordinance, we’ll rein that in and make sure tax dollars are being spent responsibly and where they’re needed.”